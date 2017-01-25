BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Wuhan Thalys Medical Technology Inc :
* Says it to set up medical tech JV in Chongqing and Fujian respectively
* Says the co to hold 51 percent stake in the two JVs respectively
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bP2F5B; goo.gl/lueqiH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: