Jan 25 Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 13.6 million yuan

* Comments that sales increase is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OKGKJC

