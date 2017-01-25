BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 110.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of cultivation business is main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/bQpZkr
(Beijing Headline News)
Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer