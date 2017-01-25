BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Gemdale Corporation :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 3.20 billion yuan
* Comments that increased income from real estate business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/14fcZl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct