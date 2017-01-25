Jan 25 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 43 percent to 63 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (300.6 million yuan)

* Says growth in traditional and new business and cost control as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m92VUw

