BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Aurora Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 43 percent to 63 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (300.6 million yuan)
* Says growth in traditional and new business and cost control as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m92VUw
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: