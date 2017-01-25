Jan 25 Fujian Yanjing Huiquan Brewery Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 80 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 23.0 million yuan

* Comments that beer sales decrease is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iSTqIF

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)