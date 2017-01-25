BRIEF-Ingham's extends supply agreement with Woolworths
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 CHTC Helon Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 92.7 percent, or to be about 4 million
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 54.8 million yuan
* Comments that the business restructuring is main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v4IF2C
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 25 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 30 Astro Malaysia Ho