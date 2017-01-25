Jan 25 CHTC Helon Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 92.7 percent, or to be about 4 million

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 54.8 million yuan

* Comments that the business restructuring is main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/v4IF2C

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)