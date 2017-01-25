BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 INESA Intelligent Tech Inc. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 161.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/NXKdc5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: