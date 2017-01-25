BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Shanghai U9 Game Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 50 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (74.6 million yuan)
* Says larger amount of provision for impairment loss in last year as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0MgQDm
(Beijing Headline News)
