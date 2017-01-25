BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Camel Group :
* Says it will use 33.5 million yuan to jointly set up a battery production company in Turpan
* Says it will hold 67 percent stake in the new company


Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021