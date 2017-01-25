Jan 25 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 52 million yuan to 59 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 14.1 million yuan

* Comments that the increased operation and administration expenses in subsidiary, as well as increased financing expense are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UTD7ve

