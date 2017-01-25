BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 52 million yuan to 59 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 14.1 million yuan
* Comments that the increased operation and administration expenses in subsidiary, as well as increased financing expense are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UTD7ve
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: