BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Co Ltd :
* Says it to acquire 70 percent stake in a Zhenjiang-based vinegar business firm for 40.3 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/e3zBD9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: