BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 200.9 million yuan
* Comments that technology development and increased sales are the main reasons for the forecast
