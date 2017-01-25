Jan 25 Zhejiang Jianfeng Group Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 35 percent to 55 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 200.9 million yuan

* Comments that technology development and increased sales are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/AICaoL

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)