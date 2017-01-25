Jan 25 Ningbo David Medical Device Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 30 percent to 50 percent, or to be 58.4 million yuan to 67.4 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 44.9 million yuan

* The reason is sustainable development of main business

