BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Northeast Pharmacetucal Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 10-25 million yuan in 2016 versus net loss of 384.4 million yuan ($55.89 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jvH6Qc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8783 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: