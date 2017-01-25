BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 186.9 percent to 265.1 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 140 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 38.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BZ2V1K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct