Jan 25 Shenzhen Wongtee International Enterprise Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 186.9 percent to 265.1 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 140 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 38.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BZ2V1K

