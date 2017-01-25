BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group- total guaranteed investment certificate deposits, including oaken and broker gics, stood at about $12.26 billion as of may 26, 2017
Jan 25 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 220 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 348.2 million yuan(after adjustment)
* Comments that decreased income of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nwUskr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Three of the largest shareholders in Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA said the company filed on Monday with the country's securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares.