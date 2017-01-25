Jan 25 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 220 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 348.2 million yuan(after adjustment)

* Comments that decreased income of real estate business is the main reason for the forecast

