BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to fall 40-50 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jYfu9j
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct