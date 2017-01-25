BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 55-105 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2j3KGVB
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: