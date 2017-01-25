BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Ningbo Tuopu Group :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary won using right of land in Ningbo at 84.6 million yuan


Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021