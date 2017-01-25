BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Deluxe Family Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 510 percent, compared to net profit of FY2015 (212.6 million yuan)
* Says revenue from real estate projects and gain from investment as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/D8u9rR
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct