BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Jiangsu Yitong High-tech Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to decrease by 10.5 percent to 36.1 percent, or to be 7.5 million yuan to 10.5 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 11.7 million yuan
* The reason is slow business implementation due to market competition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pzAAiQ
