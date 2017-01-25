BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Anhui Deli Household Glass Co Ltd
* Says it plans to acquire 62 percent stake of Beijing based technology firm for 1.1 billion yuan ($159.89 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it plans to raise up to 300.5 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2kryqOU; bit.ly/2khxv03
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8797 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: