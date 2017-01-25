Jan 25 Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 60 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 176.0 million yuan

* Comments that received relocation compensation is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/x5ZDsT

