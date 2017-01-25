BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber and Plastic Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 72.1 percent, or to be 151 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 87.7 million yuan
* Comments that increased income due to R& D and decreased materials prices are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/ULiuLL
(Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021