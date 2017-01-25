BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net loss at 220 million yuan in FY2016 versus net profit at 22.3 million yuan year ago
* Says loss from asset disposal and sharp decrease in crop seeds as main reasons for the forecast
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: