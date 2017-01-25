Jan 25 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :

* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan

* Says FY 2015 net profit was 51.2 million yuan

* The reasons are increased sales in Resin lens business and optimized management as well as competition of assets reorganization

