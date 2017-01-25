BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Shanghai Conant Optics Co Ltd :
* Sees FY 2016 net profit to increase by 105.0 percent to 134.3 percent, or to be 105 million yuan to 120 million yuan
* Says FY 2015 net profit was 51.2 million yuan
* The reasons are increased sales in Resin lens business and optimized management as well as competition of assets reorganization
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/emmxx3
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: