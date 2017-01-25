BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Ningxia Zhongyin Cashmere :
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 down 8.7 percent to 31.5 percent, or to be 950 million yuan to 1.15 billion yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 874.4 million yuan
* Comments the increased costs are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hO4f4T
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: