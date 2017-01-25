Jan 25 Zhejiang Garden Bio-chemical High-tech Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of Q1 FY2017 expected to increase by 137.17 percent to 160.89 percent, or to be 10 million to 11 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 FY2016 was 4.2 million yuan

* Says that increased sales is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QIU5aX

