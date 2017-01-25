Jan 25 Sichuan Haowu Electromechanical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 86.3 percent, or to be about 28 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 15 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of bent axle business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/01tiho

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)