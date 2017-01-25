Jan 25 Beijing Wanji Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 1.08 percent to 10.94 percent, or to be 64.6 million to 70.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 63.9 million yuan

* Says that market development, internal management control and cost reduction are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EaIqge

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)