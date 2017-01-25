UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 25 Beijing Wanji Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to increase by 1.08 percent to 10.94 percent, or to be 64.6 million to 70.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 63.9 million yuan
* Says that market development, internal management control and cost reduction are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EaIqge
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.