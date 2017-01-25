BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 TerraSem Co Ltd :
* Says Go Jung Hwan cuts stake in the co by selling 157,489 shares of the co
* Says Go Jung Hwan's stake down to 6.2 percent from 7.3 percent in TerraSem
