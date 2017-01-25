BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Xinjiang Sayram Modern Agriculture Co Ltd
* Says it expects net loss to widen to about 520 million yuan ($75.58 million) in 2016 from 109.7 million yuan year ago
* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2khi3Rw; bit.ly/2krGKOE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8805 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: