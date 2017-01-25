Jan 25 Wedge Industrial Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 80 percent, or to be 65 million yuan to 83.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 46.4 million yuan

* Comments that recording of investment income and government subsidy is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UdZyyY

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)