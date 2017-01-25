Jan 25 Dalian Friendship Group Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 145.4 percent to 159.9 percent, or to be 85 million yuan to 112 million yuan

* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 187 million yuan

* Comments that gain of sales of subsidiary stake is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/z4hb9K

