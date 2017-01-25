BRIEF-Skyfii signs data consulting services contract with Wellington International Airport
* Skyfii signs contract with Wellington International Airport In New Zealand
Jan 25 Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,200 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 215.49 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/IXSqIb
(Beijing Headline News)
* FY revenue from ordinary activities S$7.5 million, up 62.1 pct