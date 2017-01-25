BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Steyr Motors Corp :
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 46 million yuan
* Says the net loss of FY 2015 was 193.4 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of crude oil engine and lithium carbonate business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/G6YT7K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: