BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Jan 25 MiCo Ltd :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 10th series convertible bonds have been converted into 630,914 shares of the co, at 1,585 won/share
* Says listing date of new shares is Feb. 10
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/LWxHYa
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB)