BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 25 percent to 50 percent, or to be 29.7 million to 44.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SOL7LS
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.