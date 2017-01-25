Jan 25 Sichuan Xunyou Network Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to decrease by 25 percent to 50 percent, or to be 29.7 million to 44.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 59.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/SOL7LS

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)