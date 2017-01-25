BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net loss at 380-530 million yuan ($55.23-77.03 million) versus net profit at 67.1 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jw88Xw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
