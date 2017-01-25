BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Faw Car Co Ltd
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 945-970 million yuan in 2016 versus net profit of 52.9 million yuan ($7.69 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2khuCMG
($1 = 6.8790 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021