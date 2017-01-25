Jan 25 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corporation :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to be 3 million yuan to 10 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 21.7 million yuan

* Comments the decreased income from real estate is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/tD3u2k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)