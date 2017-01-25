BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co Ltd :
* Sees to swing to net profit at 6 million yuan to 8 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 110.8 million yuan year ago
* Says subsidies and gain from property disposal as main reasons for the forecast


Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021