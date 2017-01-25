BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 250 million yuan ($36.34 million) in 2016 versus net profit of 535.2 million yuan year ago
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: