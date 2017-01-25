BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net profit to rise 30-55 percent y/y
* Says it receives government supporting fund of 300 million yuan ($43.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2k2sCL3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021