BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 2.93 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
Jan 25 Shanghai Potevio Co Ltd
* Says it expects 2016 net loss to widen to about 240-260 million yuan from 95.1 million yuan ($13.82 million) year ago
* Says it faces risks of implementing delisting risk warning as it expects to record net losses for second straight year in 2016
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jQPdYy; bit.ly/2jQPdYy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed a 2.93 billion won contract with Amkor TechnoIogy korea Inc to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment
May 29 Frank Deford, who as a journalist for Sports Illustrated was known as a master of long-form storytelling and as a regular commentator for National Public Radio brought sports to life for many listeners with only a passing interest in athletics, has died at age 78, his wife said on Monday.