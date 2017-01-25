BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Lanhai Medical Investment Co Ltd
* Says it expects to swing to net loss of 520-630 million yuan in 2016 versus net profit of 24.1 million yuan ($3.50 million) year ago
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: