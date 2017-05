Jan 25 P2P Financial Information Service Co Ltd

* Says it expects to return to net profit of 16-24 million yuan ($2.33-3.49 million) in 2016

* Says shares to halt trading from Jan 26 pending announcement related to results forecast verification

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jYVR19; bit.ly/2ks6J8B

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8800 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)