BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Chinadive Watersports Inc
* Says it plans to acquire robotics firm for 1.02 billion yuan ($148.30 million) via share issue
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jQXw6t; bit.ly/2k2IT2B
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8780 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: