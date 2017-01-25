BRIEF-StarHub amends its multicurrency medium term note programme
* updated and amended its s$1 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established on 23 september 2011 to a s$2 billion programme
Jan 25 Shanghai Ganglian E-Commerce Holdings Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of FY 2016 expected to be 18 million to 23 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was a loss of 250.4 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EOcfZv
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EOcfZv
* Woods says didn't know medications affected him so strongly